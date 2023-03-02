Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Insider Activity

Tapestry Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

