Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $155.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.38. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.