Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 399 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.