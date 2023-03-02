Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.72% of Horizon Bancorp worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $666.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.92. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.