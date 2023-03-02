Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

Hitachi Construction Machinery stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. 1,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

