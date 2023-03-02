Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance
Hitachi Construction Machinery stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. 1,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13.
About Hitachi Construction Machinery
