Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $999.53

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 999.53 ($12.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,145 ($13.82). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,144 ($13.80), with a volume of 336,047 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.08) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.95) to GBX 1,015 ($12.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($14.58) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($11.22) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.16) to GBX 975 ($11.77) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,134.50 ($13.69).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,117.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,001.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28,500.00, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($12.57) per share, for a total transaction of £15,306.98 ($18,471.08). 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

