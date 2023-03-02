Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,904.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,904.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,625 shares of company stock valued at $629,157 over the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.