Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $145.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

