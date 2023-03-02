Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Issues Earnings Results

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HGV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 229,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,354. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Featured Articles

