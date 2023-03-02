HI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $49.10 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, HI has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $49.10 million and approximately $519,185.11 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031002 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00221262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,689.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01902593 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $457,417.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

