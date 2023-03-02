Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Susan Weber Pomilia Sells 2,225 Shares

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) Director Susan Weber Pomilia sold 2,225 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $19,624.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,337 shares in the company, valued at $382,232.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Susan Weber Pomilia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Susan Weber Pomilia sold 3,000 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $27,090.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Susan Weber Pomilia sold 2,500 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $23,025.00.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNNA traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 22.40 and a current ratio of 22.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.90. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

Hennessy Advisors Cuts Dividend

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Advisors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

