Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the January 31st total of 774,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

HSDT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 1,036,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,963. The company has a market cap of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) by 556.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,194 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

