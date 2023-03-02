Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the January 31st total of 774,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Helius Medical Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %
HSDT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 1,036,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,963. The company has a market cap of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.
