Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Helios Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.10 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.13.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.
