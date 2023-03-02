Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.89 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.10 EPS.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Helios Technologies stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $18,359,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 220,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,282,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Articles

