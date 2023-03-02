HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Hits $30.05 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $30.05 million and approximately $749.67 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.00422319 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,638.04 or 0.28551461 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

