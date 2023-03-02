Hedera 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $51.90 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $51.90 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00074307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00025507 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,969,628,248 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

