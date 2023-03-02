Head to Head Review: Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) & TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF)

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) and TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northland Power and TransAlta Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northland Power 0 0 3 1 3.25 TransAlta Renewables 0 3 1 0 2.25

Northland Power presently has a consensus target price of $50.11, suggesting a potential upside of 109.41%. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus target price of $15.32, suggesting a potential upside of 82.18%. Given Northland Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Northland Power is more favorable than TransAlta Renewables.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.5% of Northland Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of TransAlta Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Northland Power and TransAlta Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northland Power N/A N/A N/A TransAlta Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Northland Power pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. TransAlta Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Northland Power pays out -341.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta Renewables pays out 223.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northland Power and TransAlta Renewables’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northland Power N/A N/A N/A ($0.32) -75.70 TransAlta Renewables N/A N/A N/A $0.37 22.68

Northland Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransAlta Renewables, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northland Power beats TransAlta Renewables on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc. engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects. The Onshore Renewables segment consists of Solar, Grand Bend, Jardin, Mont Louis, Cochrane, McLeans, and La Lucha projects. The Efficient Natural Gas consists of North Battleford, Iroquois Falls, Kirkland Lake, Kingston, Thorold, and Spy Hill projects. The Utility segment consists of Empresa de Energía de Boyacá S.A E.S.P(EBSA) project. The Other segment includes investment income and administration activities. The company was founded by James C. Temerty in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables, Inc. engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility. The Canadian Gas segment involves output of the Sarnia facility. The company was founded on May 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

