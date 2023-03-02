HC Wainwright Trims Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Target Price to $7.00

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nemaura Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Nemaura Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NMRD opened at $0.98 on Monday. Nemaura Medical has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.05.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

