HC Wainwright Trims Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Target Price to $9.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Codexis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CDXS opened at $4.63 on Monday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,927 shares of company stock worth $829,821 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.