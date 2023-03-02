HC Wainwright Comments on Vertex Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VTNR. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Vertex Energy Trading Up 6.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 433,583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,769,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.