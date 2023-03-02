Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0998 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Hays Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAYPY opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hays has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC cut Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

