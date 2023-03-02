Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €98.50 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($104.79) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.80 ($72.13) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 24th.

GXI stock opened at €83.60 ($88.94) on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €46.66 ($49.64) and a 1-year high of €84.50 ($89.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.87.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

