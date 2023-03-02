Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.52–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.52)-($0.23) EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities lowered shares of Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.
Shares of HSC opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Harsco has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 262,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Harsco by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 26,248 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Harsco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 470.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 892,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
