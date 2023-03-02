HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,219.76

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,219.76 ($26.79) and traded as low as GBX 2,090 ($25.22). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,090 ($25.22), with a volume of 67,117 shares.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,218.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,225.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 695.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a current ratio of 143.41.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.