Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Insider Lisa Pendlebury Acquires 6,450 Shares of Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Rating) insider Lisa Pendlebury bought 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.64 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,940.90 ($20,230.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hansen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

