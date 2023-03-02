Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,145.20

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,145.20 ($25.89) and traded as high as GBX 2,216 ($26.74). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,193 ($26.46), with a volume of 360,016 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.25) to GBX 2,190 ($26.43) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,260 ($27.27) to GBX 2,295 ($27.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.55) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,121 ($25.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of £8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,672.88, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,143.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,144.58.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

