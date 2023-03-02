Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Halliburton worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,823,340,000 after purchasing an additional 377,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 998,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,665. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,185. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

