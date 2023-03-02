H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

H World Group stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.99. 2,100,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 1.01. H World Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that H World Group will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 59,968 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 42,660 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

