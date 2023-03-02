Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ground Rents Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GRIO opened at GBX 43.13 ($0.52) on Thursday. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 43 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.25 ($0.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. The company has a market cap of £41.27 million, a PE ratio of -542.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.75.

Get Ground Rents Income Fund alerts:

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.