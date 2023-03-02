Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

