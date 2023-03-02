GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Up 100.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.82.

About GreenSpace Brands

(Get Rating)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.