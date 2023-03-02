Greenridge Global Reiterates Buy Rating for China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Greenridge Global reiterated their buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for China Yuchai International’s FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 0.4 %

CYD stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Yuchai International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,900,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 95,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

