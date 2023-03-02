Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Down 89.9% in February

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the January 31st total of 547,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 445,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Greenlane from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Greenlane Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of GNLN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 168,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

Greenlane Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 71,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

