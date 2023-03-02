Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Down 89.9% in February

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the January 31st total of 547,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 445,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Greenlane from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Greenlane Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of GNLN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 168,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane
Greenlane Company Profile
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenlane (GNLN)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.