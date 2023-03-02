Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.51.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

