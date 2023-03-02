Green Thumb Industries Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Piper Sandler downgraded Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

About Green Thumb Industries

Shares of GTBIF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 451,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,311. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.80.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

