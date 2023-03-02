Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Down 67.1% in February

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
CBULF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 48,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. Gratomic has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.93.
Gratomic Company Profile
