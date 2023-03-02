Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Down 67.1% in February

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gratomic Stock Performance

CBULF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 48,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. Gratomic has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.93.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

