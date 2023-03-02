Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.23 and traded as low as C$1.14. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 275,830 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$394.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 52.96% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of C$220.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.4683544 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Paul Ellson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$338,430.70. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

