Governance OHM Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $608,381.79 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,707.79 or 0.11537280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002020 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00424906 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,746.75 or 0.28720833 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000161 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.