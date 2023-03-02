Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.86.

GSHD stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,381.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $87.29.

In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $496,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $92,315.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,028.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $496,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,800 shares of company stock worth $3,604,896. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

