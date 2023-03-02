Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII) Short Interest Down 61.8% in February

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWII. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its stake in Good Works II Acquisition by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 250,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,468,000.

Good Works II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GWII remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. Good Works II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

About Good Works II Acquisition

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

