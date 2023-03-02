Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 9,270.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the third quarter worth $107,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 472.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

Shares of GAMC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 31,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,013. Golden Arrow Merger has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.