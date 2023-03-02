Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Sunday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01.

Insider Transactions at Gold Road Resources

In other Gold Road Resources news, insider Duncan Gibbs bought 517,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.45 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$750,591.05 ($507,156.11). Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

