Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.57.

GL stock opened at $121.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock worth $12,691,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

