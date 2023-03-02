Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,014,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 105,695 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 417,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after buying an additional 62,760 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

