Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) shot up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.46. 3,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X China Materials ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X China Materials ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter.
Global X China Materials ETF Company Profile
Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
