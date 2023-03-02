Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

GWRS opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $308.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Several research analysts have commented on GWRS shares. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

