Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,600 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the January 31st total of 543,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,713,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of Global Tech Industries Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 380,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Global Tech Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

