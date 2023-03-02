Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.6 %

Global Payments stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 253.82, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

