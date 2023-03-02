Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Up 50%

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) rose 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 411,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 172,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.86.

About Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

