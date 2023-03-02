Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,623,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 242,522 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 412,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,828,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 85,413 shares during the period. 30.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

